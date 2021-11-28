HUGUELY, Jermaine Lee



Jermaine Lee Huguely, Sr., 50, was called home on Friday, October 29, 2021, at his residence in Springfield, Ohio. He was born on May 15, 1971, to Antonio and Jacqueline Huguely in Dayton, Ohio.



He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and nurse. Jermaine loved his patients and they loved him back. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. On a nice hot day, you could find him cooking out with his friends and loved ones. He was an all-around family man who just enjoyed life by capturing every moment with a picture. Let's not forget about his Redskins or his Jeep!



Jermaine leaves to cherish his memory in love: his spouse, Jessica Zimmerman; children, Niescha Rhodes, Le'Aunna Rhodes, Tramayne Huguely, Amaya Buggs (Desean), Jayla Huguely, and Davis Huguely; stepson, Brandon Zimmerman; siblings, Nicole Huguely, Natasha Akram (Amin), Rashan Huguely; father, Antonio Huguely; grandchildren, Camylah Watkins, Caihir Watkins, Kingsten Rhodes, and Valerina Buggs; expected grandbaby, Amila Buggs; nephew, LaQuan Huguely; nieces, Arricka Boyd and Aushinae Huguely; long-time friends who will be serving as pallbearers: Jaques White, John L. Moore, ll., Richard Harris, Russell Wells, Lester Mitchell, John L. Moore, Sr. (Ina Moore), Darrick Moore, and Brad Holliday; and a host of extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Jermaine Lee Huguely, Jr.; mother, Jacquline Huguely; sister, Jacquline Huguely; grandfather, Jesse Davis, Sr.; grandmother, Ruth Davis; and stepson, Nathan Zimmerman. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

