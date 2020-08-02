HUGUELY, Annie R. Annie R. Huguely, passed away on July 27, 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, David Huguely, and Durell Smith, and the father of her sons, Melvyn Huguely. She is also survived by six sisters; nine brothers; two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A celebration of her life will be held on August 2, 2020, in Alabama.

