In Loving Memory



Warren Hughes Sr.



2/20/1933 - 11/3/2019



As you dwell in the house of the Lord for eternity, you live on in the hearts of all that love you every day. We wish you a Happy 89th Birthday!



Your wife Doll,



two sons Warren Jr. & Matt,



daughter-in-law Victoria, grandchildren Brittany, Kirsten, Sierra, Cole