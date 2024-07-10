HUGHES, Virginia C. "Dee Dee"



VIRGINIA C. "DEE DEE" HUGHES, age 68, of Springfield, passed away on July 7, 2024 in her home. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on July 20, 1955, the daughter of Harry and JoAnn (Oshner) Hughes. Survivors include her daughters, Denise (John) Oiler and Lyna (Greg) Hughes; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Dave); brothers, Butch (Debbie) and Johnny (Rhonda), along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dee Dee was preceded in death by her grandson, Anthony and a nephew, Jimmy. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, July 12, 2024 from 2-4pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with a celebration of Dee Dee's life beginning at 4:00pm. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park with her grandson at a later date. Dee Dee's complete obituary may be viewed and shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





