HUGHES, Roseanna

1 hour ago

HUGHES, Roseanna

Roseanna Hughes, 70, of Springfield, passed away June 10, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of Ernest and Rose (Cronin) Huff. Roseanna was retired from Meijer in Springfield. She was an avid reader who loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter and

son-in-law, Rachael and Chris Weatherby; two grandchildren, Sienna and Eli Weatherby; siblings, Thomas Huff, Liz

Crawford, Lori (Ron) Dennis, and Edith Sontag; uncle, Neil Cronin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by several siblings and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 pm, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

