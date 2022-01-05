HUGHES, REBECCA

HUGHES (Gardner),



Rebecca Ann "Becky"



Age 67, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, December 27, 2021, with her family by her side.



Becky was born March 11, 1954, in Middletown, Ohio, to James and Marjorie Gardner. An outstanding academic and extra-curricular student, Becky graduated from Middletown High School in 1972 and Denison University in 1976. At Denison she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.



In 1976, Becky married her high school sweetheart, David Hughes, and the two soon expanded their family to include daughter Christy and son Brian (Teresa). She is survived by this loving family which grew to include her five adored grandchildren, Mazzyn, Braxton, and Beckett Thurman, and Amelia and Gus Hughes. Becky is also survived by her brother, Mark (Leigh) Gardner and sister-in-law, Beverly Gardner. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Greg Gardner. Becky's family was her greatest joy, and she lavished time, love, and attention on all.



Becky had a successful 25+ year professional career in the banking industry. She advanced to several bank manager positions with Bank One and retired as a corporate brand manager with J. P. Morgan Chase.



Becky was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. The 18 years that followed for her included metastasis to multiple other organs and tissues of her body and an array of treatments (with their often unpleasant side-effects) and other health complications. Despite her difficult journey, Becky's spirit and joy in living didn't diminish. She was fiercely independent and relentlessly positive, never allowing cancer to get the best of her. She persevered through set-backs and disappointments, continuing to live life in the moment .. gratefully, generously, and fully.



Becky had countless interests and hobbies. She was an avid reader, gardener, and nature lover. Her creative outlets included cross-stitching and furniture refinishing to name but a few. She loved to read about the history and significance of the landmarks she'd visit during her travels with friends or family. She enjoyed fishing and relaxing at the family's Lake Waynoka get-away, and she loved occasional winter-time trips with David to Florida, with the sunshine, warmth, and beaches it offered. Her sea shell collection was extensive! She also cherished all the holidays, making them special and memorable with creative treasure hunts and thoughtful gifts for the little ones.



Also extensive were Becky's friendships. Her infectious smile and her warm and genuine personality attracted many to her. She maintained loyal friendships with individuals from high school, college, her career years, and her children's sports teams.



One of Becky's many legacies is the donation of her body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. An even greater legacy is the beautiful example she was to her family, as well as to all who knew and loved her, of how to manage adversity with courage, grace, and a sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2022 at a date still to be determined. We welcome those of you who know and love her to attend at that time and share the wonderful memories that you have of her.

