Hughes, Edith

Hughes (Hetzler), Edith Joanna



known by friends and loved ones as Jo, 101, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away quietly on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Joanna was born on October 7, 1922 in Germantown, OH to Edwin and Pearl Hetzler. She graduated from Germantown High School in the Class of 1940. She went on to attend Otterbein College in Westerville graduating in 1944 with a degree in Business Administration. Following graduation, she remained at Otterbein working in the Bursar's Office. In 1948 she moved to Dayton, OH to work in the accounting offices of Frank Somers, who was to become Dayton Mayor in 1966. In 1953, Joanna and Carroll E. Hughes were wed at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton, OH. Moving to Beavercreek shortly thereafter they started their family. Joanna thrived in the chaos of raising five boys. Joanna always enjoyed family get togethers with siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews in her hometown of Germantown or in Palestine, IL where Carroll grew up. One of her greatest joys was planning their family's summer vacations. Over the years these vacations took the family across the country, trailing a popup trailer behind the Oldsmobile station wagon, stopping at KOA campgrounds overnight as the family made their way across the states. Always an avid reader, Joanna took great pleasure in a quiet afternoon or evening, reading her favorite Agatha Christie mystery novels. Following Carroll's retirement, he and Joanna moved to Bristol Village in Waverly, OH becoming active members in the retirement community. Shortly after Carroll's death in 1997, Joanna moved to Otterbein Retirement Community in Lebanon, OH to join her surviving siblings. She later moved to Bethany Village in Centerville, to be close to her son Tom. Joanna is survived by her five sons, Andy, Pete, Tom, Jim and Dave; ten grandchildren, Brandon, Nicholas, Laura, Kellie, Sarah, Patrick, Beth, Jared, Michael, and Bobby; and six great grandchildren, Cosette, Logan, Oliver, Reagan, Mia, and Toby. Joanna was preceded in death by her beloved husband Carroll, her parents Edwin and Pearl Hetzer, and her siblings David Hetzler, Virginia Weston, Lenore Blue, and Mary Michael. A celebration of life is being planned for Joanna later this spring. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com