HUGHES, E. Marie



Age 94, of Miamisburg, passed away at her residence Monday, January 10, 2022. Marie was born in Irvine, Kentucky on May 8, 1927, to Nesbert and Carrie Bryant. She retired from WPAFB after working 37 years, most of which she worked in the Air Force Materials Laboratory. Marie was a member of FEW (Federally Employed



Women), which functions as an advocacy group to improve the status of women employed by the federal government. In 1972, she lobbied for Title IX, which was initially drafted to ensure equal opportunities for women in sports. Marie



became a real estate agent after receiving her real estate



license. Quilting was a hobby she enjoyed with friends. She



also enjoyed traveling to numerous states and yearly fishing trips to Canada with family. Marie loved the creations God gave her, especially her dogs and wild birds. Many people have been the recipient of Marie's compassion and generosity.



Preceded in death by her parents, Nesbert and Carrie Bryant; husband, Arden Hughes; son, Wayne Gouge; grandson, Eric Gouge; brothers, Nesbert Owen, Roger Wayne, and Parker Bryant; sisters, Gertrude Marlowe, Margaret Lopapa, Marcella Bryant, Roberta Richmond, and Geraldine "Jerry" Muth. She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Ralph) Marlow; granddaughter, Christina (Mark) Blauvelt; siblings, Franklin (Verna) Bryant, Kathleen (Ollie) Williams, Virginia PaHud, Harold "Bud"



(Linda) Bryant, Pauline Bryant, Paul (Lisa) Bryant, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Family will receive friends from 10:00am-12:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, with Funeral Services beginning at 12:00pm. Burial in Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to



Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

