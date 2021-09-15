HUGHES, Douglas R. "Doug"



Age 60, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Nashville, TN. He was born



December 6, 1960, in Dayton, OH, son to the late Jerold and Maribelle (Rotruck) Hughes. He worked in Maintenance at the Belle Meade Historic Site. He



is survived by 2 daughters



Jennifer and husband Troy Walker, and Janie Hughes and fiance Jerry Rosales; 2 brothers Terry and wife Mandy Hughes, and Timothy and wife Lisa Hughes; 2 grandchildren Owen and Weston Walker; dear friend Cathy Gabriel, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 25 from 1-5 pm at the American Legion Post 668, 8220 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414.

