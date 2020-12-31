HUFHAM, Paul Edward

HUFHAM, Jr.,



Paul Edward



Paul Edward Hufham, Jr., age 73 of Medway, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, OH.



Preceded in death by his



parents: Paul E. & Helen



(Willetts) Hufham, Sr., & a sister Dolores Hufham, stepdaughter Carmen Jeanette (Mata) Schooler. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 29 years: Linda (Rapp) Hufham; children: Michael (Danielle) Hufham & grandchildren Zachary, Crystal, Caidence; David (Katie) Hufham & grandson Nicholi,



son-in-law Carl Schooler, Richard (Karen) Mata, Jr. & grandson Eric (Brittany) Mata & great-grandchildren Ava, Nora, & soon to be born Eric, Jr. granddaughter Erin (Cory) Andrade & great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Cory, Jr & Mason, & granddaughter Ashley (Justin) Glaze. Yalonda (Dale) Chinn & grandson Dalton (Caelyn) Chinn, granddaughter Emily (Ben) Barnthouse. Also left to mourn the loss of their Uncle Eddy, Jr., are niece Ursula (Norm) Hash, nephew Robert Hayden (Sherri) Clark & family, & niece Heather Clark along with many loving cousins. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years and then enjoyed a long career in DOD Civil Service during the next 30+ years, mostly in test and configuration. He was the best at his job, but he was also a good, kind man. During this 50+ year time period, he travelled to over 43 countries. He worked on many programs but considered the C-17 to be his baby. Private services. Morris Sons Funeral Home, Fairborn in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or animal rescue service.



Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.


