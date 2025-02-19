Huffman, Mary-Ann

Huffman (Sullivan), Mary-Ann



known by her friends as 'Pokey', age 82, of Dayton, Ohio and Harbor Springs, MI, died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Pokey had a heart that was much larger than her physical stature. She never met a person she did not embrace regardless of who they were, or from where they came. She never had a harsh word for anyone. Married nearly 55 years, Pokey and Tony raised two daughters: Shawna (married to Jay Owen, Jr.) of Chicago and Alexandra (married to Stephen Cole Ollinger) of Cincinnati and are blessed with four grandchildren: Amelia and Bo Owen, and William and Audrey Ollinger. Pokey was born in Cocoa, Florida the daughter of Amalia D'Albora Sullivan and Frank E. Sullivan, Jr. She is survived by her brother Frank E. Sullivan, III and wife Jeanette, of Cocoa, her sister-in-law Lisa Huffman Loyd and husband Ric, brother in-law Steve Huffman and wife Sally, and sister-in-law, Molly Huffman. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pokey's strong faith began at a young age at home and continued to be strengthened as she attended boarding school at Rosarian Academy in Palm Beach, Florida where she graduated as class Valedictorian. She then matriculated at Manhattanville College, in Purchase, NY where she majored in art. After college, Pokey then moved to San Francisco where she continued her love of painting as a student at University of California, Berkeley. After which she began working at the then 'early stage' hospitality company called Hyatt Corporation. While in San Francisco, Pokey met William Anthony 'Tony' Huffman. They were married on December 19, 1970, in Cocoa, Florida. When Pokey was offered a position as Appointment Secretary to Vice President Spiro Agnew, the couple moved to Washington DC and began married life together. Tony and Pokey shared a love for travel and soon moved their family to Istanbul, Turkey where they lived for four adventure-filled years collecting friends and life experiences. In 1975, Pokey and Tony moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Pokey made her mark in numerous ways in our community. Pokey was a friend to all and cared deeply about helping others and doing what was right. As a board member of The Little Exchange, in Oakwood, Pokey used her keen design eye to help find the special treasures sold to help raise endless funds for Dayton Children's Hospital. Pokey rarely sat still. Pokey and Tony were members of the Associate Board of The Dayton Art Institute and chaired the Art Ball in 1984. However, Pokey's true passion was her garden. As a member, for over 40 years of the Garden Club of America, she was awarded countless awards including the Club Medal of Merit. As President of the Garden Club of Dayton from 1994  1996, Pokey was instrumental in establishing the Marie Aull Tribute Garden and statue at Carillon Historical Park. When she was not giving back to her community, she was fueling her creative side by providing interior design services to clients, all who ultimately became lifelong friends. Pokey never felt she had a 'job' as she poured her passion and love into everything she did. Pokey's friends knew her as elegant, always looking and acting as the consummate lady in the true sense of the word. Pokey's Christian faith followed her at every turn of her life. She deeply believed that "the gift is to the giver" as witnessed though the strong family values she instilled to those she loved. Memorial services are planned for Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 11am at Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, OH 45409. A private family burial will be held. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a contribution might be made to the Marie Aull Tribute Garden at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409, or a charity of your choice.



