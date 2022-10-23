journal-news logo
HUFFMAN, Lucille

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUFFMAN, Lucille Elizabeth

97, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away October 17, 2022. She was born March 2, 1925, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles Michael and Emma Louise (Burkhardt) Reibold. Lucille was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed collecting antiques, holding garage sales, and attending auctions. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and had been employed at Duane's Answering Service for many years. She is survived by four children; Michael Huffman, Jonathan Huffman, Charles (Barbara) Huffman and Susan (Ronald) Soward, five grandchildren; Heather, Jonathan, Angela, Emily, and Katie and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Wilbur B. Huffman in 2011; her parents; a brother, Charles L. Reibold; a sister, Susie Freshour, and daughter-in-law, Mary (Hartman) Huffman. Lucille will always be remembered as a very loving and wonderful person. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Kevin Scheuller officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of the services in the chapel. Entombment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League in her memory. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

