HUFFMAN, HELEN

HUFFMAN (McKinney) (Rose), Helen B.



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away February 6, 2021. She was born September 20, 1927, in Chenoa, KY, to the late Arthur and Hassie McKinney. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by two husbands: Curtis Rose and Clarence Huffman; her son, Larry Rose; brothers: Carlos, Bill and Charles McKinney; and sisters: Vivian Cobb and Thelma Basore. Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Rick and Vicki Rose; grandchildren: Brian Rose and Amanda (Adam) Vann; great-grandchildren, her babies: Madelyn and Gabriel; brothers: Ray (Thelma), Del (Mary Ann), Donnie (Diane) McKinney; sisters: Yvonne (Tom) Payne and Shirley "Sue" (David) Rhee; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Helen retired from General Motors. She loved being a pastor's wife and ministering at Northside Church of God. She was a member of Redemption Christian Tabernacle and New Vision Church. Helen enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She sang with many groups, including "The New Horizons" and the "Bethel Aires." She played piano for the "Roundtree Sisters" and the Bolden family. In her later years, Helen loved playing the piano, singing and ministering to her fellow residents at Spring Hills Singing Woods. Helen's greatest love was for the Lord. She loved all of her family, but her great-grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at the church, and the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Pastors Todd Hoskins and Darin Bolden co-officiating. Burial to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Helen or leave



a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and requires that face masks be worn in all public places.


