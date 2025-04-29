Huffman, Dan



Dan Huffman, 70, of Lewisburg, Ohio, passed away on April 21, 2025. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on October 6, 1954, Dan earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from The Ohio State University in 1979 and spent his career serving others as a pharmacist.



Dan had a deep love for his family, ice hockey, golf, and traveling. He was known for his kind heart, generous spirit, and his gift for storytelling.



He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Huffman; sons Ryan (Abbie) Huffman and Jay (Nong) Huffman; and his cherished grandsons, Leo and Cuse. He is also survived by his brother Mike Huffman, sisters Cathy (Mike) Kern, and Cindy (Gary) Biaselli; nephew Mikey Christian; sister-in-law Jenny Might; and nephews John and Max Dallyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marian Huffman.



A Celebration of Life will be held on May 17th from 2:00-4:00PM at the Lewisburg Community Park, 101 Knapke Lane, Lewisburg OH 45338 . The family would like to thank all the staff of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewisburg, Ohio Fire Department or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Dan's memory.



https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/



https://www.lewisburg.net/fire-ems/



Dan will be remembered for the love he gave so freely, the laughter he shared so often, and the way he made everyone feel like family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com