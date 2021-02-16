HUFF, Wilbur D.



Age 80 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Springfield



Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Wilbur M. and



Beulah M. (Keller) Huff on



September 30, 1940. In addition to his parents, Wilbur is preceded in death by his daughter, Traci Reed, and his sister, Patricia Liming. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of nearly 60 years, Carole (Rix) Huff;



daughter, Kristen (Allen) Fuller; twin sister, Wilma Yager of Melbourne, Florida, and sister, Betty Coffelt; grandchildren, Samantha Reed, Claire Fuller, Tori Fuller, Conner Reed;



son-in-law, Michael Reed as well as many nieces and nephews. Wilbur retired from Navistar after 30 plus years. He was a member of the Union Club and enjoyed woodworking. He was a jack of all trades and loved working with his hands. The family has chosen private family services but encourages



memorial contributions be made to the COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org in Wilbur's honor. Condolences are



forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



