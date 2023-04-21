Huff, Georgia Lee



Georgia Lee Huff 87, of New Carlisle, passed away April 17, 2023. She was born April 12, 1936, in Loyall, Kentucky to the late Fielding G. & Margaret (Hurst) Risner. She graduated as valedictorian at Loyall High School. Georgia worked for many years at Gold Circle in Springfield as a manager. She was an avid gardener, loved canning, camping, and fishing and any time spent with family. She loved being outside working in her yard. Georgia was a lifelong learner and loved to learn new things. She enjoyed listening to her husband's music. Georgia always knew the right thing to say when her family went to her with any problem. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Huff & Sheila (Michael) Werner; grandchildren, Josh & Michael Huff, Stacy Werner, Sheenan Phipps, Michael A. Werner, Chantelle & Sheena Huff; great granddaughters Kyla Werner, Stayja Heard, Michael & Cheyenne Phipps and seven other great grandchildren; brother, James Risner and many relatives and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Huff; son, Steve Huff; siblings, David, Gene Earl, Fielding Jr., Augusta, sister-in-law Patricia Risner. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11-12noon at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, in New Carlisle, service will follow at Noon. Burial to take place at New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at trostelchapman.com



