HUFF, Dorothy S.



86, of Springfield, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, in her home. Dorothy was born September 19, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio. She is survived by one sister, Marjorie Roberts; four children, James (Deborah) Huff, Jr., Jon (Greta) Huff, Debbie (Dan) Diehl and Doug (Shannon) Huff; six grandchildren, Melissa, April (Tim) Whalen, Joshua (Hollie), Danielle (Keith) Cooper, Delaney and Dylan; two great-grandchildren, Madysun and Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Huff, Sr.; and 12 brothers and sisters. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

