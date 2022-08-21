journal-news logo
X

HUFF, Dorothy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUFF, Dorothy S.

86, of Springfield, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, in her home. Dorothy was born September 19, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio. She is survived by one sister, Marjorie Roberts; four children, James (Deborah) Huff, Jr., Jon (Greta) Huff, Debbie (Dan) Diehl and Doug (Shannon) Huff; six grandchildren, Melissa, April (Tim) Whalen, Joshua (Hollie), Danielle (Keith) Cooper, Delaney and Dylan; two great-grandchildren, Madysun and Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Huff, Sr.; and 12 brothers and sisters. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
STITT, Donald
2
ANDERSON, Gordon
3
BAILEY, William
4
CONLEY, John
5
DAVIS, Janet
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top