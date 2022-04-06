HUENTELMAN, Carolyn S.



Age 89 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was born in Rushville, Indiana, on February 12, 1933, the daughter of Walter and Anna Lorene (Crouch) Cloud and was a 1951 graduate of Hamilton High School. On September 10, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana she married Richard J. Huentelman and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2001. Mrs. Huentelman had worked as a Kitchen/Bathroom designer for Pease Co. for 39 years retiring in 2000. She was a member of St. Ann Church.



Survivors include three daughters, Pamela and Craig Thompson, Karen Hudson, Michael Jan and Timothy Lakes; 9 grandchildren, Kerri (Joe) Miller, Brandon (Barbie) Hudson, Beth (Dan) Blubaugh, Matt (Lindsey) Hudson, Todd (Jenna) Hudson, Robert (Kimber) Lakes, Ryan Lakes, Kate Thompson and Becca (Joey) Stevenson; 3 step-grandchildren, Alex (Michell) Thompson, Rich (Jessica) Thompson and Kyle



Thompson; 16 great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild on the way in October and 2 step-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Dennis (Eleanor) Cloud and Daniel (Georgetta) Cloud; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Hudson; Brother, Doug Cloud; sister-in-law, Peggy Cloud.



Funeral services will be held at 12:30 P.M. Friday, April 8, 2022, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Rosehill Burial Park. Visitation will be from



11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., Friday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 or St Ann Church, 3000 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton Ohio 45015. Online register book available at



