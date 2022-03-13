HUELSKAMP, Lisa A.



Age 55, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Lisa was born January 9, 1967, in Dayton to Urban A. and Mary K. (Hartnagle) Huelskamp. Lisa graduated from Vandalia Butler High School, class of 1985 and then earned a B.A. in Finance from Wright State University. She had a lengthy career in Commercial Banking, working many years at Bank One/Chase Bank, Wright Patt Credit Union and Key Bank. Lisa loved decorating her house each season, especially at Christmas time. She enjoyed hiking, gardening, reading, watching movies, dining with friends, attending shows at Schuster Center and Victoria Theatre and shopping excursions with her sister, Julie. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Urban; grandparents, Vincent and Sally (Fullenkamp) Hartnagle and Joseph and Anna (Jutte) Huelskamp. She is survived by her mother, Mary Huelskamp Narramore; sisters, Margaret (John) Fisher, Julia (Steve) Dudley; brother, Jeffrey Huelskamp; nephew,



Vincent (Mallory Perkins) Fisher; her cat, Bo; and many cousins and dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. She was loved by everyone that knew her and she will be greatly missed. If desired, because of Lisa's love of animals, please make a contribution to People & Paws of Greater Dayton, 2346 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404 in Lisa's memory.

