HUDSON, JULIUS

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HUDSON, Jr., Julius C.

Julius C. Hudson Jr. age 75, a native of LaGrange, Georgia. He was the son of the late Julius C. & Sarah (Kilpatrick) Hudson. On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, he quietly entered into eternal rest. He retired from the Miami Valley Regional Transit Authority. A long-time member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church, and a member of Ancient Square Lodge #40. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Gloria Hudson and three children, Andre Mallory, Jason Garrett, and Jameela Hudson. Along with his stepdaughter Jennifer (Carlos) Romero and four grandchildren; four sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family.


