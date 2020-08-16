HUDSON, Donald A. Age 71, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, December 16, 1948, to Orville and Maggie (nee Burton) Hudson. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Matthew; and brother, David; three stepsisters, Joyce and Harold Arnold, Barbara and Marc Lintner, and Linda Wegener; stepbrother, Mike and Karen McKee. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepbrother Paul McKee. He worked at ARMCO/AK Steel in Maintenance, 38 years of Service. He was a Marine Corps Sergeant, serving from 1968 to 1972. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Jefferson Lodge #90, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Antioch Shrine Temple of Dayton and the Middletown Antioch Shrine Club. There will be a Celebration of Life and Visitation open to Friends and Family from 3 pm to 6 pm with a Masonic Funeral Service at 4 pm Saturday, August 22nd at Jefferson Lodge #90 F&AM located at 1301 South Marshall Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044.

