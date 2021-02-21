HUDSON, David L.



Age 73, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 29, 1947, in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1965. He was



employed in Maintenance at AK Steel for 30 years, retiring in 1995. David was a member of Local Moose Lodge #501, and Past President of the Lions Club. He was also Past Master of Jefferson Lodge #90, Past President of Middletown Shrine Club, 25 year member of York Rite, and also a Scottish Rite member. David was also active in the Middletown Historical Society. Preceding him in death were his parents, Orville and "Maggie" Burton Hudson; his stepmother, Bernice Brate; one brother, Don Hudson; and one stepbrother, Paul McKee. He is survived by one son, Chad Hudson; one daughter, Holly (Dan) Mullin; one granddaughter, Oliviah Mullin; one great-grandson, Zaidyn Mullin; one stepbrother, Mike (Karen) McKee; three stepsisters, Joyce (Harold) Arnold, Barb (Marc) Lintner and Linda Wegener; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a gathering for family and friends at the Middletown Masonic Center, 1301 S. Marshall Road, Middletown, 45044 on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 4:00 p.m. by Jefferson Lodge #90. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

