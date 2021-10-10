HUBER, Patricia Dunn



93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 1, 2021. She was born January 8, 1928, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Harold S. Dunn and Helen Nye Dunn. She was predeceased by her brother Searl and former



husband Norman Sr. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1945. She attended Dana Hall School then Wellesley College and Ohio University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics in 1952. She was a world traveler and was particularly proud of earning the rank of Life Master in bridge (ACBL). She is survived by her son Norman J. Jr. "Jay" (Jeanne) and daughter Linda Ellen, grandsons Daniel (Caedi) and Dennis and four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Megan, Henry, and Matthew. Grave side services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Donations may be made in Pat's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420. The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Bethany Village, her home for the last five years.

