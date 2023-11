Huber Sr. , Joseph Wayne



Joseph Wayne Huber Sr. age 72 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Friends & family may call on RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR on Monday, November 27, 2023 from 12PM - 1PM where a funeral service will be held at 1PM with Phil Grear officiating. Interment to follow in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





