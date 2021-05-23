HUBER, John Robert "J.R."



John Robert "J.R." Huber, age 74, of Trotwood, passed away on May 17, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 11, 1947, the son of the late John Bear and Joyce Bear Huber. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wives, Hannah D. Reed-Huber and Joan C. Brown-Watrous-Winters-Huber. J.R. is survived by his beloved wife, Janice M. Huber; daughter, Melinda J. Huber-Carter; step-children, Vicki Winters-Mudra, Carol S. Winters-Larsen, Debra J. Winters-Schwarz, Joy Williamson, Jennifer Williamson-Ivezic, Jami Williamson-Glaser-Serbedzija, Isaiah Williamson, David Williamson and Marty (Kendall Washington) Williamson; grandchildren, Aaron, Mary, Chris, Alyssa, Kyle, Zach, and Sammi; sister, Joy Ann Huber Stempson; step-siblings, JoEllen (Jackie) Burton and James E. Huber; and many other loving family and friends. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force, where he received many commendations. J.R. was a Director of Transportation for many years and had held a similar position while in the military. He was active in E.H. and S. Council, Boy Scouts of America, North American Fishing Clubs, North American Hunting Club, Eagles, Handy Man, Miami Valley Fly Fishing Association, National Rifle Association and was a VFW Lifetime Member. In his free time, he enjoyed small game hunting, tying flies, fly fishing, wood carving, leather working and saddle repair. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Union Baptist Church of Union, 528 North Main St., Union, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am with Bruce Winner officiating. Donations may be made to the church in his honor. To share a memory of J.R. with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

