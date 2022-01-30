HUBER, Donald Lee



Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Chapman) Huber, for 57 years. Dear father of Lisa (Jason) Morgan, Amy (Denise Mahan) Huber and Sally Huber. Loving grandfather of Emilee, Bennet



(Darby Wilson), Nicholas



Morgan and Mackenzee (Josh) Baker; Jordyn and Addyson Mahan; Liam Scott, Cody Orr and Emilia Huber. Devoted brother of the late Ron (the late Jane) Huber and brother in law of Dennis (Joan) Chapman.



Also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Age 84 years.



Visitation will be held at White Oak Christian Church, 3675 Blue Rock Road, (45247) on Saturday, February 5, at 1 PM,



followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine or the Christian Villages Benevolent Fund. To read a full obituary and to post condolences to the family, please



visit neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com.


