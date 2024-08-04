Hubbard, Norinne Yvonne



age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at UC West Chester Hospital on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Norinne was born in Middletown, Ohio on August 30, 1936 to Charles Arthur and Cora LaVerne (nee Lambert) Moak. On December 24, 1954, she married the love of her life, Ben Hubbard. The two were high school sweethearts while attending Seven Mile High School. Norinne was a cheerleader and Valedictorian of her class. Norinne retired from First National Bank of Hamilton after many years of service. She was a loving mother of six children and a supporting wife of a lifelong coach. Norinne spent most of her adult life supporting her children and husband with their endeavors. Norinne is survived by her children, Rocky (Donna) Hubbard, Teri (Terry) Ivers, Rusty (Rhonda) Hubbard and Randy (Sherri) Hubbard; her grandchildren, Roxanne, Rockell, Rocklyn, Brandi, Morgan, Macy, Meg, Ken and Ben; her great-grandchildren, Brooke, Graysun, Skylar, Stone, Kayne, AJ, Josh, Jonny, Justyn, Jacklyn, Hannah, Keziah, Sarai, Nethanael, Axton and Payton; her great great-grandchildren, Fox, Ford, Tullee and Easton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Norinne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cora Moak; her husband of 70 years, Ben Hubbard; her daughters, Kim Hubbard and Sherry Alexander; and her brother, Melvin Moak. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Curtus Moak officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Norinne's name to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com