Hubbard, Mary

Hubbard (Beckett), Mary Roberta



Mary Roberta Hubbard, 91, of Oxford, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Sunday evening, June 11, 2023 at the Hospice of Hamilton, Ohio. Mary was born November 18, 1931 in Preble County, Ohio, the youngest child of Arthur and Gladys Matix Beckett. She was a 1950 graduate of Camden High School. She had various jobs throughout her life, mostly in the Richmond and Oxford area. For 19 years, she was employed in the Environmental Services Department at Reid Health in Richmond. She was also employed for over five years as a greeter in the Richmond McDonald's as well as the Adult Day Services of Oxford, Ohio. A woman of faith, Mary had a strong belief in God. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. Her great grandchildren will always cherish the memory of her giving them a dollar bill when they came to her house to spend at the neighborhood ice cream truck. In her leisure, Mary enjoyed tending her flowers and baking. She also loved working on word searches and hidden picture puzzles. Survivors include three children, Sandra (Terry Coburn) Beckett of Hamilton, Ohio, Robert (Peggy) Beckett of Oxford, Ohio, and Kim Taylor of Oxford; seven grandchildren, Joseph Beckett (Fallon Tipton) of Oxford, William (Norma) Beckett of Mildford, Ohio, Katie Taylor of Maineville, Ohio, Chad (Elizabeth) Taylor of Geneva, Illinois, Autumn Taylor (Keegan Morgan) of Highland Heights, Kentucky, Angela Coburn and Alicia Coburn, both of Hamilton, Ohio; eleven great grandchildren, Cassie, Rishyia, Olivia, Hadleigh, Ahriyia, Gemma, Addyson, Brodie, Khloe, William, Ahliyia; two grand dogs, Tater and Chico; a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a very special friend, Sandy Fletcher. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Randy Taylor; a brother, James Beckett; and her pet cat, Calico. Friends are welcome to visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at the College Corner Community Church, 200 Indiana St., West College Corner, Indiana. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Minister John Witt officiating. Burial will be in the Fairhaven Cemetery in Israel Township, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary to the Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Rd. Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.



