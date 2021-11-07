HOZIER-CRAYCRAFT,



Melissa "Kay"



54, of Springfield, passed away November 2, 2021, in her home. She was born March 24, 1967, in Springfield, the daughter of Sarah (Bowman) and Marvin Bandy, Sr. Kay was a member of the New Life in Christ Community Church. She enjoyed making flower arrangements, going to yard sales, and fishing for catfish. Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Jeffrey



"Jeff" Craycraft; children, Donald (Shelly) Anderson, Sarah (Michael) Whited, Christina (Chris) Wells, Danielle Craycraft, and Little Mikey Whited; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Tina Adrian, Donna Hozier, David Hozier, Marvin Bandy Jr., Christopher Bandy, and Heather Bandy; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Paula Keating; brother, Michael Hozier; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday in the New Life in Christ Community Church at 1100 Sunset Ave., Springfield, with Pastor Miguel Ten officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am – 12 pm in the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

