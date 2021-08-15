HOY, Robert P.



86, of Brooksville, FL, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.



He was born on June 26, 1935, to the late Daniel and Aurilla Hoy in Springfield, OH.



Robert is survived by his loving wife of 40+ years, Carol Hoy; 5 children Constance Marshall, Robert (Doug) Hoy, Dean (Wendy) Hoy, Janice (Bob) Blanton, Brett (Becky) Hoy; 2 stepchildren Mike (Bonnie) Farrenkopf and Kim (Tony) Gibson; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; surviving



|siblings Harry Hoy, Marjorie Barnhart and Tom Hoy and



survived by many other loving family members and friends.



A Funeral Service will be held 12pm Monday, August 16, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends 10am until time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Burial



immediately following at Polk Grove Cemetery. Online



memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com