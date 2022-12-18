HOWSER, Becky



Age 80, passed away on December 9, 2022, due to hereditary heart and lung issues. Born on June 25, 1942, Becky grew up on her parents' Springboro farm where she developed a strong work ethic. She loved feeding baby lambs and participating in 4-H cooking and sewing projects. With grit and determination Becky graduated Valedictorian from Springboro High School in 1960 and married Ivan William "Bill" Howser that same year.



Becky's love of cooking was greatly influenced by her mother, Betty Benham Beck and grandmother, Verna Benham. Becky and her husband purchased her grandmother's catering business, Benhams, in 1969. With a love of gourmet cooking and a great eye for detail, she greatly enhanced Benham's reputation as "Specialists in Fine Foods". A highlight in her catering career was serving Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for a private luncheon at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Kentucky, in 1984. Becky's family were always lucky recipients of her wonderful cooking skills and nieces and nephews treasured her delicious wedding cakes and menus.



Becky also enjoyed gardening, flying with her husband in his airplane, following sports of all kinds, and, as an avid fan of Frank Sinatra, attending over 21 of his live concerts.



Becky was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill Howser, her parents, Curtis and Betty Beck, and brother Bill Beck. Becky is survived by her brother Michael (Terry) Beck, brother Jim (Rae Lynn) Beck, sister-in-law Phyllis Scholp, brother-in-law Steve Howser, many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, loyal co-workers, customers and her faithful dog, Wiley.



A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at 2PM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH.



Memorial contributions can be made to the animal rescue service of your choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



