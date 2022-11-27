HOWELL, Linda L.



Linda L. Howell, age 79, of Dayton, passed away on November 15, 2022. She was born on September 13, 1943, to the late Perry and Kathryn Wooten. She loved being a homemaker and spending time with her family. She was an avid crafter and loved to go shopping with her sisters and children. She was very loved and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Howell; her sons, Danny Howell and Curtis Howell; her brothers, Melvin Wooten and Johnny Wooten; and her sister, Naomi Blakeman. She will be remembered by her children: Timothy Howell and Tina Ball; grandchildren: Jason, Nathan, Dustin, Kyle and Melinda; great-grandchildren: Preston, Payton, Logan, Lincoln, and Hunter; siblings: Carl Wooten and Laura Miller; and many extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Following the service, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Willow View Cemetery. To leave a condolence message, click on the "Share Memories" button.

