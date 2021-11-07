HOWELL, Harold Ray "Tank"



77, of Riverside, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the VA Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Lofa Mae Howell, grandson Brandon Howell, and 5 brothers, 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife Nancy



Howell, children Angela Howell, Martin (Darlene) Howell, Amy Hosack, Virginia Howell, Michelle (Kevin) Dotts; grandchildren Morgan Fugate, Caleb Howell, Michael Highfield,



Victor Highfield; great-grandchildren Bristin Parson, Brantley Howell; sister Phyllis Reed. Tank was formerly employed with A.O. Smith Corp., Avis and Meijers. Ray was a veteran of the Vietnam War in the US Navy. Ray was a member of the VFW 9582 in Vandalia, former Commander of the 3rd District VFW in 1987-1988. Family will receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd, from 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment of cremated remains will be held at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, at the Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. The Howell family would like to share their appreciation to the staff at the Dayton Veterans Administration Lakeside Manor Patton Place for their excellent care and compassion during Ray's extended stay. The family suggests contributions can be made in Ray's memory to Volunteer Services Lakeside Manor Patton Place. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

