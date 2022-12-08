HOWELL, Gladys Marie



Age 87, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on January 31, 1935, in McDowell, KY, the daughter of the late William and Maggie (Akers) Dye. On December 23, 1949, in McDowell, KY, Gladys married her husband of over 52 years, Earl Howell, who preceded her in death in 2002. She was the Department Manager of Environmental Services at Mercy Hospital for over 30 years, and a longtime member of First Southern Baptist Church in Camden. Gladys is survived by her children, Roy (Cathy) Howell and Sandy Smith; grandson, Michael (Janie) Gustin; great-granddaughter, Iyla Gustin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mike Howell; grandson, Nathan Howell; and siblings, Ruth Thacker, Arnold Dye, Beatrice Howell, Gertrude Gayheart, Delmer Dye, and Delphia Hall. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty Street, Camden, OH 45311. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Monday at the church with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gladys' name to First Southern Baptist Church with "food pantry" noted on the memo line. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

