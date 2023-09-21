Howe, Richard A.



HOWE, Richard A., 72, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1951 in Springfield the son of the late Russell and Eileen (Brennan) Howe. Rick worked as a driver for FedEx for a number of years. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren and was very proud of them all. He also enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes Football. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Debra (Chevalier); three children and spouses, Krista & Kevin Scarberry, Andrew & Jamie Howe and Casey & Kavita Howe; five grandchildren, Zachary, Christian, Jerome, Madeline and Zara; two siblings, Mary Lynn & Gene Barnett and Sue & Larry Westfall; sister-in-law, Rae Ann Howe; sister-in-law, Tina (Mike) Inskeep; a close friend, Bob Watson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He enjoyed watching Zachary become a father, Christian serving his country in the Army, Jerome playing football for the Wildcats, teasing Madeline and his time with Zara. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry, Terry and Jack. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 5:00pm to 6:00pm.



