HOWARD, W. Darrell W. Darrell Howard, beloved father and grandpa, 79, died from complications of Alzheimer's on August 6, 2020, following a courageous 10-year battle. Darrell was born on March 9, 1941, in Blairsville, PA, to the late Launa Reeger Howard and Wilbur Howard. He graduated from Blairsville High School in 1959, and he then served in the United States Air Force and trained as a medic. Darrell dedicated his work life to public service. He joined the Clark County Regional Planning Commission in 1964, and was eventually promoted to Clark County Development Director and then Clark County Administrator in 1972, serving in the latter role through 2010. In addition, Darrell served on the Board of United Senior Services, was a long-time member at First Christian Church and volunteered with the Springfield Rotary Club. In his free time Darrell liked to spend time with family, travel, visit new restaurants, garden, play bridge with friends and socialize at the Van Dyke Club. Darrell was pre-deceased by his wife of 50 years, Dianne L. Howard, and is survived by his daughter, Blythe Howard-Chou, and her husband, Hsuan-min Chou and granddaughter, Delia Claire Chou, and a large extended family including: Cindy (Terry) Rust; Sandy (Max) Kentner; Carol (Bill) Groeber; Mike (Amy) Rakestraw; Nancy Barry; George (Mary) Reeger; Rhonda (John) Grantz, Paula (Jeff) Davis; Monica (Jeff) Pallaoro; Verna (John) Zaczek and dear friends, Daryl and Charlie Yaw; Art and Maureen Osseck; Cathy Symes and Don Balas; and Jeff Johnson and Rosemary Naulty. The family gives a heartfelt thank you to the amazing nurses and staff at the Pathways Center for Alzheimer's Care at Springfield Masonic for providing loving and dignified care to Darrell for 3 years, and to the fantastic nurses at Springfield Regional Medical Center (4N) and Ohio's Hospice and for providing a caring, gentle transition to death. Your many kindnesses will always be remembered. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to the Pathways Center for Alzheimer's Care at: The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation in benefit of the Springfield Masonic Community Pathways Building 2655 West National Road, Springfield, OH 45504. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



