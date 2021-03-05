HOWARD, Sheryl

HOWARD (Mann), Sheryl



Sheryl (Mann) Howard, passed away at 9:25, Wednesday, February 17th, in Olathe, Kansas. Sheryl was born on August 23rd, 1949, in Hamilton, Ohio.



Sheryl (Mann) Howard graduated Garfield High School in 1967.



After high school, she was employed by the Butler County Department of Welfare. Sheryl had one daughter, Christine (Geier) Carlson. In 1977, Sheryl married Michael Howard and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage together.



Sheryl leaves behind her husband Mike, along with her daughter, Christine (Keith) Carlson and two granddaughters, Madelynn and Cassidy Carlson of Olathe, Kansas. She also leaves behind one sister, Geraldine (Mann) Robinson of Hamilton, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Betty Mann.

