HOWARD, Ruth E.



Ruthie was a Christian, aunt, sister, servant, leader, and friend. If you live in the area and play a brass instrument there is a HUGE chance that Ruthie taught you or led your band at some point in time (and you better believe she did not let you write in the fingerings). She spent her life in



service to the greater calling of Christ's love and spent endless hours chasing after youth in the area to bring them into church at The Salvation Army to teach them about God's love through band, Girl Guards, and youth group. Yet that teaching was always creative, fun, and often over the top. You may have learned Bible truths through clown ministry, magic tricks, science experiments, or lessons of discovery when you were fortunate enough to be caught by Ruthie. Although she loved spending time with the children of the community, Ruth also had a love for travel, photography, crafting, ceramics, and camping. In recent years you may have seen her drive by in her small RV on her way to an adventure in the woods. She was a Ham Radio operator, call sign N80ZN, and member of Dial Radio Club. Her life work was being a bookkeeper for 50 years at The Salvation Army. She also loved music and throughout her life played her horn or sang so many songs, if recorded we could listen for the whole year and not run out. She especially loved her years performing with Salvation Sound and sang her way into the hearts of many while sharing the Gospel of God's love. Her genuine servant heart, love for life, and willingness to open her door to the hurting touched countless lives. She never knew a stranger or owned something that could not be shared. If you are lucky you can say that you tasted and



enjoyed Ruth's famous buckeyes which she shared without abandon. She spoiled her nieces and nephews, and "adopted" children as if it were her job. Ruth died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the age of 84, surrounded by those who loved her only after being serenaded by many on horn, guitar, and by voice. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on September 6, 1936, to parents Henry Elhanan and Adelaide Ellen (Hill)



Howard. Ruth Ellen Howard is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Ernest and Marilyn Howard Sr., sister Josephine Howard, cousins, multiple nieces and nephews and many great friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Salvation Army, 1914 First Street, Middletown. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Ruthie



requested that donations be made to the Salvation Army of Middletown at 1914 First Ave., Middletown, Ohio.


