HOWARD, Richard E.

"Rick"

66, of Springfield, passed away July 18, 2021, at Southbrook Care Center. He was born June 13, 1955, in Springfield. Rick was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked as a diesel

mechanic and truck driver

before retiring from Navistar after many years employment. He was a member of the Union Club, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and collecting guns. Survivors include his wife of nearly 48 years, Judy (Hayes) Howard; three children, Skipper (Katherine) Howard, Richard Albert Howard II (Mary Parker), and Nicole (Eric) Stephenson; ten grandchildren, Shawn, Alissa, Katie, Taylor, Christian, Kaden, Joseph, Zoe, Ashyla, and Braylon; siblings, Stephanie (Dahl) Johnson, Stephen (Shari) Howard, and Janet (Gary) Blain; special friend, Rodney Kaffenbarger; and several nieces and nephews. He was

preceded in death by his father, Richard Albert Howard; mother, Bernice Mae (Johnson) Howard-Calvert; stepfather, Bill Calvert; and infant twin grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.Funeral services and military honors will

immediately follow at 4:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at


