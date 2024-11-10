Howard, Myrtis



age 88, of New Lebanon, Ohio departed this life on Thursday, October 31, 2024. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave, Dayton. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com