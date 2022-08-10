HOWARD, David Lee



DAVID LEE HOWARD, 61, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on August 16, 1960, in New York City, the son of the late Donald L. and Ruth Ann (Kreitzer) Howard. David was very active in Developmental Disabilities and the community. Survivors include his brother, Guy Steven Howard (Nancy Lawrence) of Mount Airy, North Carolina; two daughters, Kimberly Dickman (Shane) and Brandy Morgan (Gerald) all of Springfield; nieces and nephews, Shelly (Bill King) Howard of Springfield, Katie King, Steven D. Howard and Hayden, Parker, Aubree Howard all of Greensboro, North Carolina, and David Hayes Jr. of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Caleb, Britteny, Rojewa, Makayla, Shayna, Kylee, Miranda, Gerald Jr. and McKenzie and good friend, Ellen Morgan of Springfield. He was preceded in death by wife, Connie Howard and siblings, Alfred Donald Howard, and Maryann Hayes. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 12 pm to 1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of David's life will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home with Allen Erdman officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



