HOWARD, Barbara J.



91, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on February 14, 2021, at Southbrook Care Center. She was born on June 28, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William R. Stepp and



Florence L. Tuck. Barbara was employed as a nursing assistant for Ridgewood Nursing Home until she retired. She enjoyed her family, playing bingo and watching wrestling. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Gloria Roe; seven grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter Patricia L. Padgett; sister Mary Bell. Service will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, Ohio. A walk-through visitation will be held at 1:00 pm until time of service which will be private at 2:00 pm due to COVID-19. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face masks will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

