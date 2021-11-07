HOWARD, Anthony D.



Age 62, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

