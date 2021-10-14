HOVER, Shirley Mae



Age 88 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born March 16, 1933, in Salina, Kansas, to the late Kirk and Ruby VanCleef. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She liked to spoil her grandchildren and she never missed any of their events. As a family, they took a trip to the American Amusement Park in Middletown every summer. Shirley retired from the K-Mart on Woodman Drive after many years. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,



Albert Hover; son, Harry Pauley; grandson, Jack Kelly, Jr.; and great-grandson, Jaxon Flint. Shirley will be missed by her



loving daughter, Sherry and her husband, Jack Lee Kelly, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Terri Pauley; grandchildren, Jason Kelly (Amanda Johnson), Brian (Emma) Pauley and Jennifer (Zach) Harvey. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of



