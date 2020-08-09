HOUSER, Richard Van Tyle Richard Van Tyle Houser, of Centerville, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2nd, at age 79. The unofficial "mayor" of the St. Leonard local community, he will be missed by many and remembered as a Great Guy. A full obituary can be seen at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
