HOUSER, Eileen M.



Age 96 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late, William and Mary Margaret (Helmig) Sprauer. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Charles R. Houser Jr.; sons, Charles R. Houser III and Mark Houser. Eileen is survived by her children, Judy (Bob) Servis, Sheila Adams, Michael Houser (fiancé, Terri Black), Paul (Patti) Houser, Matthew (Karen) Houser; daughter-in-law, Debbie Houser; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held



privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

