HOUPIS, Harry C., age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, November 20, 2023 at his residence. Harry was the fleet maintenance supervisor for Greater Dayton RTA for 17 years. He was an Eagle Scout with The Boy Scouts of America, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.



Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Constantine "Dino" & Mary S. Houpis. He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Linh; daughter, Melinda; sister & brother-in-law, Angella & Brian Boyd; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SISCA in Harry's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



