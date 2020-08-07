X

HOUK, Tracy

HOUK (Noe), Tracy Jean Age 45, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah F. Semler and father, Wendell Noe. She is survived by partner, Randy Fyffe, daughter, Morgan Fyffe, and sister, Jamie Semler, as well as a large number of family and friends. Tracy had a heart of gold, and cared deeply for those in her life. She loved Mickey Mouse, Purple Rain, and the Cincinnati Bengals. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to assist the family via GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/ymmdbk

