HOUK, Josephine Francis



Age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Monday, December 28, 2020. Josephine was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 7, 1923, to Albert K. Roth, Sr. and



Francis Brauback Roth.



Josephine is survived by her sons John R. (Joann) Houk and James A. (Donna) Houk; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Josephine was preceded in death by her



parents, Albert and Francis Roth; husband, Robert D. Houk; son, Michael D. Houk; 6 siblings. Due to COVID-19 situation there will be no visitation or services. Burial at St. Stephens Cemetery.

