Houdieshell, Douglas M.



Houdieshell, Douglas M., age 73 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He had worked for 17 years at Gem Air Controls and later worked part-time for Northmont City Schools at Englewood Elementary. Doug was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching U.D. Basketball, the Columbus Blue Jackets and watching baseball. He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Susan "Sue" (Garman) Houdieshell, son and daughter-in-law: Evan and Jessica Houdieshell, grandchildren: Addison and Larkyn, brothers: Billy, Brian (Gigi), Bruce and Stanley (Lisa) Houdieshell, sisters: Debbie (John Shepard) Williams, Sharon (David) Muncy, Cindy Houdieshell, aunt, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Bonnie (Teaford) Houdieshell and brother: Chris Houdieshell. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view the service for Doug and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral